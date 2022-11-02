Anne Street in Barrie closed for bridge project

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Barrie now says part of Anne Street will be closed next week. The city had previously said incorrectly that it would close Wednesday.

Part of Anne Street North will close next Wednesday, Nov. 9, for crews to continue work on the Anne Street Bridge Replacement project.

Dufferin Construction and its sub-contractors will require Anne Street North between Donald Street and Henry Street to be closed from 7 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Access for residents and businesses within the closure is to be maintained, and emergency services will have access to respond within the closure but not to travel through it.

A detour route is in effect:

Story continues below advertisement

Westbound: Wellington Street West – Eccles Street – Dunlop Street West – Anne Street

Eastbound: Dunlop Street West – Eccles Street – Wellington Street West

Construction on the new Anne Street bridge started in the spring of 2021, and the bridge is anticipated to open to traffic before the end of 2022.