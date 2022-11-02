Menu

Crime

Winnipeg cops to announce arrest in Halloween cannabis incident

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted November 2, 2022 11:24 am
Winnipeg police say this candy-themed edible cannabis product was given out to a child on Halloween.
Winnipeg police say this candy-themed edible cannabis product was given out to a child on Halloween. Winnipeg Police Service

Winnipeg police are set to provide an update on an arrest in connection with cannabis edibles found in kids’ Halloween candy Monday night.

On Tuesday, police said they were focusing their investigation on a small area of south Tuxedo after receiving a half-dozen reports of the items — designed to resemble ‘Nerds’ candy, but containing a high dose of THC — from neighbourhood parents.

Read more: Winnipeg police investigating ‘small area’ of Tuxedo after reports of cannabis edibles in Halloween candy

At the time, police said that while there was no known motive and the items had yet to be drug-tested, investigators were taking the reports seriously unless proven otherwise.

Police will speak to media at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday. Global News will stream the news conference on this page.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Winnipeg police investigating ‘small area’ of Tuxedo after reports of cannabis edibles in Halloween candy'
Winnipeg police investigating ‘small area’ of Tuxedo after reports of cannabis edibles in Halloween candy
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

