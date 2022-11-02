Winnipeg cops to announce arrest in Halloween cannabis incident

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police are set to provide an update on an arrest in connection with cannabis edibles found in kids’ Halloween candy Monday night.

On Tuesday, police said they were focusing their investigation on a small area of south Tuxedo after receiving a half-dozen reports of the items — designed to resemble ‘Nerds’ candy, but containing a high dose of THC — from neighbourhood parents.

At the time, police said that while there was no known motive and the items had yet to be drug-tested, investigators were taking the reports seriously unless proven otherwise.

Police will speak to media at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday. Global News will stream the news conference on this page.

