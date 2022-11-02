Man hiding behind parked vehicle sexually assaults woman in Toronto: police

Toronto police say they’re looking for a man who hid behind a parked vehicle before sexually assaulting a woman.
Police said the incident happened earlier this year — on July 9 at around 10 p.m.
Officers said a woman was waking in the area of Victoria Park Avenue and Parma Court, north of St. Clair Avenue East in the city’s east end.
An unknown man was walking in front of the woman and then hid behind a parked vehicle, police said.
The victim then walked past the suspect and he allegedly sexually assaulted her.
He was described as being 30 to 40 years old, five-foot-five, 130 to 150 pounds and was last seen wearing shorts, a T-shirt and glasses.
Anyone with information was asked to contact police at 416-808-5500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.
