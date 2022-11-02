Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man hiding behind parked vehicle sexually assaults woman in Toronto: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted November 2, 2022 11:12 am
A Toronto police cruiser. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. Global News

Toronto police say they’re looking for a man who hid behind a parked vehicle before sexually assaulting a woman.

Police said the incident happened earlier this year — on July 9 at around 10 p.m.

Officers said a woman was waking in the area of Victoria Park Avenue and Parma Court, north of St. Clair Avenue East in the city’s east end.

Read more: Toronto police recover carjacked Mercedes, 2 suspects arrested

An unknown man was walking in front of the woman and then hid behind a parked vehicle, police said.

Trending Now

The victim then walked past the suspect and he allegedly sexually assaulted her.

He was described as being 30 to 40 years old, five-foot-five, 130 to 150 pounds and was last seen wearing shorts, a T-shirt and glasses.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information was asked to contact police at 416-808-5500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

CrimeToronto PoliceSexual AssaultTorontoToronto crimetoronto police serviceToronto Sexual AssaultVictoria Park Avenue and Parma Court
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers