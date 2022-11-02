Environment Canada issues fog advisory for central Ontario region

Environment Canada has issued a fog advisory for the Barrie, Orillia and Midland area, with near-zero visibility in some areas.
The fog is expected to dissipate later Wednesday morning.
Communities impacted include:
- Barrie – Collingwood – Hillsdale
- Midland – Coldwater – Orr Lake
- Orillia – Lagoon City – Washago
The weather agency warns that visibility may be significantly and suddenly reduced to near-zero in some areas.
Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility in some locations, the weather agency warns.
Drivers are advised to slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop.
