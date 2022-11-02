Menu

Weather

Environment Canada issues fog advisory for central Ontario region

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted November 2, 2022 10:40 am
Truck in fog. View image in full screen
Truck in fog. Global News

Environment Canada has issued a fog advisory for the Barrie, Orillia and Midland area, with near-zero visibility in some areas.

The fog is expected to dissipate later Wednesday morning.

Communities impacted include:

  • Barrie – Collingwood – Hillsdale
  • Midland – Coldwater – Orr Lake
  • Orillia – Lagoon City – Washago
South Simcoe Police charge Innisfil man in luring and sexual assault case involving minor

The weather agency warns that visibility may be significantly and suddenly reduced to near-zero in some areas.

Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility in some locations, the weather agency warns.

Drivers are advised to slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop.

