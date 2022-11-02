Bombers’ Schoen named a CFL top performer for October

Another day, another accolade for a member of the league-leading Winnipeg Blue Bombers.
The CFL announced Wednesday that Bombers wide receiver Dalton Schoen has been named one of its monthly top performers for October.
The honour comes a day after Schoen received the West Division nomination for the league’s Most Outstanding Rookie, thanks to his 2022 stats, which include leading the league in receiving yards (1,441) and receiving touchdowns (16).
In October, Schoen recorded 13 receptions for 323 yards and five touchdowns in three games.
