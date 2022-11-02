Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Hwy. 7 motel tenant threatened with stun gun: Peterborough County OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted November 2, 2022 9:37 am
A man was found in possession of a conducted energy weapon at a motel just east of Peterborough on Nov. 1, 2022. View image in full screen
A man was found in possession of a conducted energy weapon at a motel just east of Peterborough on Nov. 1, 2022. Peterborough County OPP

Two people face charges following an incident at a Highway 7 motel just east of Peterborough on Tuesday afternoon.

According to Peterborough County OPP, around 4:30 p.m., officers investigated a dispute reported at a motel on the highway in Otonabee-South Monaghan Township.

Read more: Peterborough police use stun gun after man assaults officer

OPP say during an argument, tenants in the motel had threatened another tenant with a conducted energy weapon.

Trending Now

No injuries were reported. The investigation led to the arrest of two individuals.

Eric McInnis, 38, and Elaine Ste. Marie, 58, both of Otonabee-South Monaghan Township, were each charged with uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm

Story continues below advertisement

McInnis was additionally charged with assault with a weapon and possession of a prohibited device or ammunition.

They were both released with scheduled court dates of Dec. 14 for McInnis and Dec. 15 for Marie.

Peterborough County OPPTaserassault with a weaponConducted Energy WeaponStun gunCEW
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers