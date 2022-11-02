Hwy. 7 motel tenant threatened with stun gun: Peterborough County OPP

Two people face charges following an incident at a Highway 7 motel just east of Peterborough on Tuesday afternoon.
According to Peterborough County OPP, around 4:30 p.m., officers investigated a dispute reported at a motel on the highway in Otonabee-South Monaghan Township.
OPP say during an argument, tenants in the motel had threatened another tenant with a conducted energy weapon.
No injuries were reported. The investigation led to the arrest of two individuals.
Eric McInnis, 38, and Elaine Ste. Marie, 58, both of Otonabee-South Monaghan Township, were each charged with uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm
McInnis was additionally charged with assault with a weapon and possession of a prohibited device or ammunition.
They were both released with scheduled court dates of Dec. 14 for McInnis and Dec. 15 for Marie.
