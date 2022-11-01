Menu

Crime

Man suffers non-life-threatening injuries in Kelowna neighbourhood

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted November 1, 2022 5:14 pm
The Kelowna RCMP responded to a call at approximately 6:45 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022 in the area of Millbridge Park in Kelowna. View image in full screen
The Kelowna RCMP responded to a call at approximately 6:45 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022 in the area of Millbridge Park in Kelowna. Global News

Mounties are in a Kelowna, B.C., neighbourhood Tuesday afternoon, investigating an incident that they’re offering very little insight into.

At around 6:45 a.m., Tuesday police were called to Millbridge Park in Kelowna where they found a man with non-life-threatening injuries, Ryan Watters, a communications advisor with Kelowna’s police services, said in a press release.

He added that whatever led the man to be injured in an undisclosed manner was “an isolated incident” and the subject of an ongoing investigation.

