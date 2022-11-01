Man suffers non-life-threatening injuries in Kelowna neighbourhood

Send this page to someone via email

Mounties are in a Kelowna, B.C., neighbourhood Tuesday afternoon, investigating an incident that they’re offering very little insight into.

At around 6:45 a.m., Tuesday police were called to Millbridge Park in Kelowna where they found a man with non-life-threatening injuries, Ryan Watters, a communications advisor with Kelowna’s police services, said in a press release.

He added that whatever led the man to be injured in an undisclosed manner was “an isolated incident” and the subject of an ongoing investigation.