Airdrie Rural RCMP investigate fatal collision

By Paula Tran 770 CHQR
Posted November 1, 2022 4:31 pm
Airdrie Rural RCMP is investigating a fatal collision that occurred north of Airdrie on Monday evening. View image in full screen
Airdrie Rural RCMP is investigating a fatal collision that occurred north of Airdrie on Monday evening. DD

Airdrie Rural RCMP is investigating a fatal collision that occurred north of Airdrie on Monday evening.

According to a news release, the collision occurred at around 11:57 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 2A and Dickson Steven Trail, an area south of Crossfield, Alta.

Read more: Man in life-threatening condition after scooter crash in southwest Calgary: EMS

An EMS spokesperson confirmed to Global News that a single vehicle lost control and went into a ditch in the area. One person was declared dead at the scene and another was transported to hospital in serious condition.

An email from Airdrie Rural RCMP at 1:45 p.m. Tuesday said the area is closed to traffic and will be re-opened later Tuesday.

