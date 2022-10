Send this page to someone via email

Police are investigating after a scooter crashed in southwest Calgary on Friday, leaving a man with critical injuries.

EMS told Global News paramedics were called to 25 Avenue and 5 Street S.W. at 5:07 p.m. after a scooter reportedly struck a lightpost. They said the driver was in life-threatening condition.

The Calgary Police Service said a witness told them the scooter hit a pothole before losing control and hitting the lightpost. They said the victim is a 55-year-old man.