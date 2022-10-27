Driver charged in connection with fatal September collision involving scooter in east Hamilton

A 24-year-old driver is facing charges following a probe into a mid-September fatal crash in Hamilton’s east end.
The collision happened around 10 a.m. on Sept. 13 when a Ford pickup headed northbound on Parkdale Avenue North came together at Burland Crescent with a Yamaha scooter.
The 70-year-old man operating the scooter, travelling in the opposite direction, died in hospital.
Following an investigation, the accused is facing a careless driving causing death offence in addition to operating an unsafe vehicle and driving without a valid permit.
The incident was the 16th traffic-related fatality in 2022.
An investigation is ongoing and anyone with information or had seen the crash are being asked to reach out to Hamilton police.
