Traffic

Driver charged in connection with fatal September collision involving scooter in east Hamilton

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted October 27, 2022 10:58 pm
Hamilton police have laid charges in a fatal crash that killed a 70-year-old scooter rider in the city's east side. View image in full screen
Hamilton police have laid charges in a fatal crash that killed a 70-year-old scooter rider in the city's east side. Global News

A 24-year-old driver is facing charges following a probe into a mid-September fatal crash in Hamilton’s east end.

The collision happened around 10 a.m. on Sept. 13 when a Ford pickup headed northbound on Parkdale Avenue North came together at Burland Crescent with a Yamaha scooter.

The 70-year-old man operating the scooter, travelling in the opposite direction, died in hospital.

Read more: Police investigate fatal collision involving scooter on Parkdale Avenue in Hamilton

Following an investigation, the accused is facing a careless driving causing death offence in addition to operating an unsafe vehicle and driving without a valid permit.

The incident was the 16th traffic-related fatality in 2022.

An investigation is ongoing and anyone with information or had seen the crash are being asked to reach out to Hamilton police.

HamiltonFatal CrashHamilton PoliceMotorcycle CrashHamilton crashScooter crashcrash in hamiltonparkdale avenue northBrampton Streeteast hamilton crashmorely street
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

