Traffic

Police investigate fatal collision involving motorcycle on Parkdale Avenue in Hamilton

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted September 13, 2022 11:49 am
Hamilton police say one person is dead following a Sept. 13, 2022 collision on Parkdale Avenue North in the city's east side. View image in full screen
Hamilton police say one person is dead following a Sept. 13, 2022 collision on Parkdale Avenue North in the city's east side. Global News

One person is dead following a fatal crash involving a motorcycle on Hamilton’s east side.

Hamilton Police say Parkdale Avenue North is closed between Morley and Brampton streets after the incident, which happened around 10 a.m. on Tuesday.

Paramedics spokesperson Dave Thompson told Global News the rider of the motorcycle, believed to be in his 50s, was transported to a trauma centre with vital signs absent.

There are no other injuries.

Police are alerting motorists to stay out of the area due to an ongoing investigation.

Prior to Tuesday’s crash on Parkdale, Hamilton Police confirmed the city has had 15 traffic-related fatalities so far in 2022 — with nine involving pedestrians.

