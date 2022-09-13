Police investigate fatal collision involving motorcycle on Parkdale Avenue in Hamilton

Send this page to someone via email

One person is dead following a fatal crash involving a motorcycle on Hamilton’s east side.

Hamilton Police say Parkdale Avenue North is closed between Morley and Brampton streets after the incident, which happened around 10 a.m. on Tuesday.

Paramedics spokesperson Dave Thompson told Global News the rider of the motorcycle, believed to be in his 50s, was transported to a trauma centre with vital signs absent.

There are no other injuries.

Police are alerting motorists to stay out of the area due to an ongoing investigation.

Prior to Tuesday’s crash on Parkdale, Hamilton Police confirmed the city has had 15 traffic-related fatalities so far in 2022 — with nine involving pedestrians.

Hamilton Police are investigating a fatal collision at Parkdale and Morley involving a motorcycle. Parkdale is closed between Morley St and Brampton St in #HamOnt. Please stay out of the area. — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) September 13, 2022