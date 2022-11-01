SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Radio
Listen live
Oilers NOW with Bob Stauffer
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
630CHED
Live
AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 630CHED

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Edmonton Oilers start homestand against Predators

By Reid Wilkins 630CHED
Posted November 1, 2022 2:27 pm
WATCH ABOVE: Recent news and highlights from the Edmonton Oilers.

Leon Draisaitl will be on the prowl Tuesday night when the Edmonton Oilers host the Nashville Predators at Rogers Place (630 CHED Face-off Show 5:30 p.m., game at 7 p.m.).

Draisaitl has torched the Predators for 17 goals in their last eight meetings.

Read more: Edmonton Oilers grab 3-2 win over Calgary Flames

The Oilers have won four straight and are back at home after sweeping a three-game road trip. In all three games, the Oilers scored the game winner with less than eight minutes left in the third period.

“I think we have a mature group,” said head coach Jay Woodcroft. “We’re led by a group of leaders that are determined to come out on top every night. If something bad happens, we don’t blink. We don’t flinch. We just get one with focusing on the next play.”

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Edmonton Oilers grab wild 6-5 win in Chicago

Connor McDavid has been named the NHL’s First Star for the month of October. He had nine goals and nine assists in nine games.

The Oilers expected lineup is:

Nugent-Hopkins – McDavid – Hyman

Kane – Draisaitl – Yamamoto

Foegele – McLeod – Puljujarvi

Shore – Holloway – Ryan

Nurse – Ceci

Kulak – Bouchard

Niemelainen – Barrie

Campbell

Related News
NHLEdmonton sportsEdmonton OilersConnor McDavidLeon DraisaitlNashville PredatorsJay WoodcroftOilers versus Predators
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers