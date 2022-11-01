Edmonton Oilers start homestand against Predators

Leon Draisaitl will be on the prowl Tuesday night when the Edmonton Oilers host the Nashville Predators at Rogers Place (630 CHED Face-off Show 5:30 p.m., game at 7 p.m.).

Draisaitl has torched the Predators for 17 goals in their last eight meetings.

The Oilers have won four straight and are back at home after sweeping a three-game road trip. In all three games, the Oilers scored the game winner with less than eight minutes left in the third period.

“I think we have a mature group,” said head coach Jay Woodcroft. “We’re led by a group of leaders that are determined to come out on top every night. If something bad happens, we don’t blink. We don’t flinch. We just get one with focusing on the next play.”

Connor McDavid has been named the NHL’s First Star for the month of October. He had nine goals and nine assists in nine games.

The Oilers expected lineup is:

Nugent-Hopkins – McDavid – Hyman

Kane – Draisaitl – Yamamoto

Foegele – McLeod – Puljujarvi

Shore – Holloway – Ryan

Nurse – Ceci

Kulak – Bouchard

Niemelainen – Barrie

Campbell