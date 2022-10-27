SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

Edmonton Oilers grab wild 6-5 win in Chicago

By Reid Wilkins 630CHED
Posted October 27, 2022 11:35 pm
Leon Draisaitl scored a dramatic game-winner on his 27th birthday to give the Edmonton Oilers a wild 6-5 win over the Chicago Blackhawks Thursday night.

Penalties were a big story. The Blackhawks were 2 for 10 on the power play while the Oilers were 3 for 7.

Oilers captain Connor McDavid recorded his 12th career regular-season hat trick.

Zach Hyman opened the scoring halfway through the first, firing a pass from McDavid past Hawks netminder Alex Stalock.

Edmonton Oilers left wing Zach Hyman, left, celebrates with centre Connor McDavid after scoring his goal during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Chicago Blackhawks in Chicago, Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

The Blackhawks replied with two goals in 2:18. Andreas Athanasiou went in alone and tucked the puck under Oilers goaltender Jack Campbell. Chicago forward Reese Johnson found a loose puck in front and tucked home his first of the season.

A sloppy, penalty-filled second period started with McDavid zinging a wrist shot behind Stalock just 18 seconds into the frame.

Jonathan Toews tied on a Chicago power play less than two minutes later.

On a four-on-three power play, McDavid’s shot hit Stalock in the head, vaulted up in the air, landed in the crease and flopped over the goal line to make it 3-3.

Evander Kane thought he gave the Oilers the lead with 4:07 left in the second. He was jostling in front with Chicago defender Seth Jones and fell onto Stalock. Kane got up and put a rebound into the net. After discussion, the officials waved the goal off for goalie interference. The Oilers were penalized for unsuccessfully challenging the play.

While shorthanded, Kane was sent off for unsportsmanlike conduct for yapping at the refs. On the subsequent five-on-three, Max Domi put the Hawks up 4-3.

In the first minute of the third, Draisaitl set up Ryan Nugent-Hopkins for a power-play goal.

McDavid completed the hat trick with 9:44 left, snapping a shot five-hole on the man advantage. Chicago responded with Patrick Kane making it 5-5 with 3:11 on the clock.

In the final minute, Kailer Yamamoto held the puck in, passed to Evander Kane, who found Draisaitl for the winner with 37.6 seconds to go.

Campbell made 31 saves for the win. Stalock made 32 stops.

The Oilers (5-3) will visit the Calgary Flames on Saturday night. You can listen to the game live on 630 CHED, beginning with The Faceoff Show at 6:30 p.m. The actual game starts at 8 p.m.

