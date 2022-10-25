Ryan McLeod making an impact for Edmonton Oilers

Send this page to someone via email

Ryan McLeod put the work in and now he’s getting the payoff.

“I think I had a good summer in the gym,” he says. “I was kind of working on shooting the puck more — that’s the mindset.

“I’m playing with a lot of confidence right now too.”

Carolina Hurricanes' Frederik Andersen (31) is scored on by Edmonton Oilers' Ryan McLeod (71) during second period NHL action in Edmonton on Thursday, October 20, 2022.

The 23-year-old Edmonton Oilers forward has scored three times in the first six games of the season. Last year he got to nine in 71 games.

Oilers head coach Jay Woodcroft sees McLeod as a strong mix of size, speed and smarts.

“As he’s coming into his own at this level, he’s learning what his capabilities are and what he needs to do in order to have success. Then he goes out and works at that,” Woodcroft says.

McLeod was drafted 40th overall by the Oilers in 2018. He made his NHL debut late in the 2021 season. Since then, he’s figured out how to have an impact on the game.

“He’s willing to get his nose dirty,” Woodcroft says.

"When you're willing to get your nose dirty and pay a price, typically good things happen."

“I think I try to do my role and work hard and create energy for the group,” McLeod notes.

“He’s found a way to use his speed through the middle of the ice a lot more,” says Derek Ryan, who assisted on McLeod’s goal Monday night against the Pittsburgh Penguins. “He’s obviously been given ample opportunities and taken advantage of it.

“He’s a dynamic player offensively. He’s finding ways to contribute up and down the ice.”

The Oilers will play their first road game of the season Wednesday night in St. Louis. You can listen the the game live on 630 CHED, beginning with The Faceoff Show at 4:30 p.m. The actual game starts at 6 p.m.