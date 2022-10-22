Edmonton Oilers shut down by Blues

Send this page to someone via email

The St. Louis put on a suffocating performance Saturday afternoon at Rogers Place, beating the Edmonton Oilers 2-0.

Jordan Binnington made 23 saves for the shutout.

The Blues controlled most of the first period, outshooting the Oilers 9-6. Torey Krug gave them the lead with a power play blast just past the five-minute mark.

Jack Campbell kept the Oilers in the game. He stopped Jordan Kyron in a breakaway in the first. In the second, Kyrou hammered a close range one-timer but Campbell extended to make a great save. The Oilers best chance came on a wrister by Ryan Nugent-Hopkins. Binnington was off-balance but made the stop with his left arm.

The Oilers had their first power play halfway through the third but couldn’t muster a shot on goal. Justin Faulk scored a long empty net goal with 1:02 left to put it away.

Campbell stopped 20 of 21 shots.

The Oilers, 2-3, will host Pittsburgh on Monday (630 CHED, Face-off Show at 4:30 p.m., game at 6 p.m.).