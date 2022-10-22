SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Radio
Listen live
Overtime Openline
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
630CHED
Live
AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 630CHED

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Edmonton Oilers shut down by Blues

By Reid Wilkins 630CHED
Posted October 22, 2022 6:42 pm

The St. Louis put on a suffocating performance Saturday afternoon at Rogers Place, beating the Edmonton Oilers 2-0.

Jordan Binnington made 23 saves for the shutout.

The Blues controlled most of the first period, outshooting the Oilers 9-6. Torey Krug gave them the lead with a power play blast just past the five-minute mark.

Read more: Jake Neighbours, Craig MacTavish return to Edmonton to face Oilers

Jack Campbell kept the Oilers in the game. He stopped Jordan Kyron in a breakaway in the first. In the second, Kyrou hammered a close range one-timer but Campbell extended to make a great save. The Oilers best chance came on a wrister by Ryan Nugent-Hopkins. Binnington was off-balance but made the stop with his left arm.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Edmonton Oilers outlast Carolina Hurricanes for 6-4 win

The Oilers had their first power play halfway through the third but couldn’t muster a shot on goal. Justin Faulk scored a long empty net goal with 1:02 left to put it away.

Campbell stopped 20 of 21 shots.

The Oilers, 2-3, will host Pittsburgh on Monday (630 CHED, Face-off Show at 4:30 p.m., game at 6 p.m.).

Related News
NHLEdmonton sportsEdmonton OilersSt. Louis BluesJack CampbellJordan BinningtonTorey Krug
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers