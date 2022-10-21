SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Radio
Listen live
Elks Pregame
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
630CHED
Live
AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 630CHED

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Jake Neighbours, Craig MacTavish return to Edmonton to face Oilers

By Reid Wilkins 630CHED
Posted October 21, 2022 7:39 pm

Most players don’t have a cheering section during a practice, but that’s exactly what Jake Neighbours of the St. Louis Blues had when the team skated Friday morning at Edmonton’s Downtown Community Arena.

Some of his former Edmonton Oil Kings teammates gathered to welcome Neighbours back to town.

“A couple of guys wanted to come see the skate and started banging the glass. It cost me a few chirps. I guess they owe me now,” Neighbours chuckled.

Read more: Edmonton Oilers outlast Carolina Hurricanes for 6-4 win

Neighours enjoyed a four-year career with the Oil Kings, becoming one of their top players and captain. Now he’s finding his role with the Blues.

“I think I have an idea. The players and the staff are very communicative of what they expect from you. As a young guy, it’s about being reliable, doing the details, not trying to be too flashy like maybe I was in junior. It’s different roles, but I think I still try to bring the same tangibles night in and night out.”

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Eric Comrie stymies Edmonton Oilers in Sabres win

Neighbours isn’t the only member of the Blues returning to Edmonton. Craig MacTavish joined the Blues as an assistant coach in the summer. The former Oilers player, coach and manager worked in broadcasting last season.

“It’s been fun. I’ve enjoyed it,” said MacTavish. “There’s action. Last year was the first year I was really out of the game. It was boring. Now it’s great action, great energy.”

MacTavish noted the speed of the game seems to be ever-increasing.

“I think a lot of it is driven from coaching. Minor hockey league coaches, too. They’re finding new, creative ways to create offence through speed and quick attacks. We used to be more play driven. Now it’s more transition driven than it was before,” explained MacTavish.

The Oilers and Blues square off at 2 p.m. on Saturday. Coverage on 630 CHED starts with the Face-off Show at 12:30 p.m.

Related News
NHLEdmonton sportsEdmonton OilersRogers PlaceEdmonton Oil KingsSt. Louis BluesCraig MacTavishJake Neighbours
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers