Sputtering starts plague Edmonton Oilers

Two games into the season and the Edmonton Oilers have rarely enjoyed playing with the lead.

In 120 minutes of hockey against Vancouver and Calgary, the Oilers have trailed for 95:01. They’ve been tied for 20 minutes and been ahead for just 4:59.

“When you fall behind early in games, it disrupts your rhythm,” said head coach Jay Woodcroft.

“Both games we haven’t really been in rhythm at all because of those starts, because of those penalties,” said forward Evander Kane. “We’re mixing-and-matching (line combinations). It’s tough to build some momentum sometimes.”

The Canucks scored 1:52 into Wednesday’s game. It took the Flames only 1:13 to jump in front on Saturday. In the first 21 minutes of the two games combined, the Oilers have been outscored 7-1.

“It doesn’t take much of an expert to realize we have to be better in the first five, 10, 20 minutes of games. You can’t be spotting teams three-goal leads,” said captain Connor McDavid.

“It’s up to everybody in this room to prepare and make sure that you’re coming out flying,” said Ryan Nugent-Hopkins. “Maybe we have to keep it a little simpler early, not give any easy opportunities to them.”

While admitting they have a problem to address, the Oilers also aren’t panicking. Kane reminded everyone it’s only two games.

“I think we’ll have a much better start Tuesday night. We know need to get engaged physically. I think it wakes everybody up both as a team and individually. I think it will lead to more success early on in the game,” said Kane.

Woodcroft said Stuart Skinner will start in net Tuesday against Buffalo (630 CHED, Face-off Show at 5:30 p.m., game at 7 p.m.)

Monday afternoon, defenceman Markus Niemelainen has been called up from Bakersfield while forward Brad Malone was sent down.

McDavid was named the NHL’s Second Star of the Week after having five points in two games.