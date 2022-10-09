Edmonton Oilers acquire Klim Kostin, trade Dmitri Samorukov

The Edmonton Oilers made a trade with the St. Louis Blues Saturday, acquiring centreman Klim Kostin in exchange for defenceman Dimitri Samorukov.
The Oilers made the announcement Sunday morning in a press release.
At 6’3 and 215 pounds, Kostin was selected in the first round, and 31st overall, of the 2017 draft. He’s played 46 NHL games with the Blues, and recorded five goals and 11 points.
Last season, he played for the Blues’ AHL team, the Springfield Thunderbirds, scoring three goals and six points in 17 games during the regular season.
He will be assigned to the AHL’s Bakersfield Condors.
