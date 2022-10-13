Menu

Sports

Edmonton Oilers defenceman Darnell Nurse handed fine for interference against Canucks

By Staff Global News
Posted October 13, 2022 2:27 pm
WATCH ABOVE: Recent news and highlights about the Edmonton Oilers.

Oilers defenceman Darnell Nurse has been fined for interference during Edmonton’s 5-3 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday.

The NHL’s department of player safety handed Nurse a US$5,000 penalty for the play, which saw the veteran blue liner lay a late hit on Vancouver’s Kyle Burroughs in the final minute of the first period.

Read more: Edmonton Oilers rally for season-opening win over Vancouver Canucks

Burroughs went down hard in the corner but got up without any assistance.

Trending Now

Game officials gave Nurse a two-minute minor penalty for interference.

Click to play video: 'A look at what goes into making the ice at Rogers Place'
A look at what goes into making the ice at Rogers Place

Money from the fine will go to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.

Story continues below advertisement

The Oilers will host the Calgary Flames in the season’s first Battle of Alberta on Saturday.

