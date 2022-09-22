Edmonton Oilers sign Ryan McLeod to 1-year extension

Send this page to someone via email

The Edmonton Oilers have signed forward Ryan McLeod to a one-year contract extension.

Announced by the team Thursday morning, the deal is worth an average annual value of $798,000.

Read more: Edmonton Oilers Ryan McLeod on verge of 1st NHL game

McLeod, 23, is entering his second full season with the hockey club. He appeared in 71 games last year, recording nine goals and 12 assists for 21 points.

The Mississauga, Ont., native started last season in Bakersfield. He made his Oilers debut in November, scoring his first NHL goal on Nov. 14 in St. Louis.

McLeod appeared in all 16 playoff games earlier this year, recording three goals and an assist, as well as eight penalty minutes. He scored his first post-season goal in Game 2 of the Oilers’ first-round series against the Los Angeles Kings.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Expectations high as Edmonton Oilers begin training camp

McLeod was selected 40th overall by the Oilers in the second round of the 2018 NHL Draft.

The Edmonton Oilers officially started training camp on Wednesday.