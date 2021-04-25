Edmonton Oilers Ryan McLeod on verge of 1st NHL game

Ryan McLeod could make his NHL debut Monday night when the Edmonton Oilers visit the Winnipeg Jets.

McLeod took part in his first practice with the Oilers at Rogers Place on Sunday. He was called up from the Bakersfield Condors one week ago.

“He’s been in quarantine for a little bit. Young guy — I would think he’d be anxious to play if he gets the opportunity,” said head coach Dave Tippett, adding that the final decision will be made Monday morning.

McLeod, 21, had posted 28 points in 28 games with the Condors. He had 11 points in 15 games playing with Zug in the Swiss League before the AHL season began.

“I have more confidence on offence and just being a good two-way guy. I was good in the face-off dot the second half of the year,” said McLeod, who was drafted 40th overall by the Oilers in 2018.

He expects to be in a depth centre role for the Oilers.

“He’s obviously had a tremendous season, a very well-deserved call-up. Coming off a week break, I thought he looked good out there today,” said captain Connor McDavid.

“He can definitely bring some size, some speed and some skill. He can almost be like (Kailer Yamamoto) was for us last year. He just brings a little jolt of our energy into our lineup.”

Tippett doesn’t have any hesitation putting McLeod into games that see the Oilers trying to nail down a playoff spot.

“He’s had some really good success this year. I just hope he keeps playing the way he was. If he does that, he can be an effective player. Every young player who comes into the league, there are some jitters. You see a lot of young players come into the league, and they take off too,” said Tippett.

“Is it harder to come in at the end of the year in a stretch drive? Maybe, but the other thing about it is he’s had a whole year of proving himself, playing well down there. He doesn’t have to change a thing.”

Defenceman Dmitry Kulikov will make his Oilers debut Monday. He was acquired from New Jersey at the trade deadline on April 12.

Jesse Puljujarvi missed practice on Saturday and Sunday. Tippett said he was held out as a precaution and is expected to play Monday.

The Oilers and Jets will be on 630 CHED with the Face-off Show at 5:30 p.m. The game starts at 7 p.m.