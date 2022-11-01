Menu

Canada

Edmonton closes book on warmest October on record

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted November 1, 2022 6:13 pm
Edmonton fall 2022 View image in full screen
A cityscape of Edmonton in early October 2022. Global News

As Edmonton welcomes in a new month, the region is closing the books on the warmest October it’s seen since records began.

On Oct. 31, the daytime high was 8 C, which is double what it was for Oct. 31 last year (4 C).

Read more: Edmonton activates extreme weather response, extends outdoor pool hours as temperatures heat up

The mean temperature for October 2022 was 9.6 C, almost one full degree over October 2021.

“Normally, we should be seeing a mean temperature in October for Edmonton of 5.1 degrees, so this puts us 4.5 degrees above normal,” Global Edmonton weather specialist Phil Darlington said.

“To beat out a record by basically a full degree is a big deal.”

Click to play video: '2021 was sixth hottest year on record: NASA, NOAA'
2021 was sixth hottest year on record: NASA, NOAA

Edmonton topped the previous October record from 1944, when the mean temperature for the whole month was 8.7 C.

“This is the warmest October Edmonton has seen in 142 years when records began,” said Darlington.

This August was also Edmonton’s warmest one on record.

Read more: 2021 heat wave over B.C., Alberta was among most extreme since 1960s: study

Grande Prairie also had its warmest October ever, according to Environment Canada data. And the region experienced its second driest October on record this year.

“Because of prolonged warmth and heat, our forest fire season was extended, which was reflected in our poor air quality,” Darlington said. It also created drought issues in some areas.

Environment CanadaEdmonton weatherAlberta weatherRecord-breaking heatedmonton octoberhottest october on record
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

