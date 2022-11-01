Manitoban man, 55, dies following single-vehicle crash on Highway 52

Send this page to someone via email

A Manitoban man died following a single-vehicle crash on Highway 52 during the afternoon of Halloween.

At 12.55 p.m. in the RM of La Broquerie a vehicle was travelling west on the highway near road 40 East on Monday when it went into a ditch and struck a pole, RCMP say.

A 55-year-old man, who was the lone occupant of the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Steinbach RCMP, along with a forensic collision reconstructionist, continue to investigate.