Canada

Manitoban man, 55, dies following single-vehicle crash on Highway 52

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted November 1, 2022 2:29 pm
Manitoba RCMP. View image in full screen
Manitoba RCMP. File / Global News

A Manitoban man died following a single-vehicle crash on Highway 52 during the afternoon of Halloween.

At 12.55 p.m. in the RM of La Broquerie a vehicle was travelling west on the highway near road 40 East on Monday when it went into a ditch and struck a pole, RCMP say.

A 55-year-old man, who was the lone occupant of the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Trending Now

Steinbach RCMP, along with a forensic collision reconstructionist, continue to investigate.

