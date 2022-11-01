McLean to step away from committees, sit with Indigenous elders after video surfaces of racist remarks

Ward 13 Coun. Dan McLean said he wants to take responsibility after videos surfaced last week allegedly showing him engaging in racist stereotypes and mocking Indigenous people.

At the beginning of Tuesday’s meeting of council, McLean agreed to sit with a circle of Indigenous elders and offered to step away from his role on council committees to demonstrate that he “must make amends.”

“I do want to take responsibility and demonstrate that I’m willing to learn, grow, change and be better. That does start with the circle of elders,” McLean told council. “I want to thank my council mates and the Indigenous community for allowing me this great opportunity.”

“Once I sit with elders, I will have a more informed way of demonstrating my commitment to truth and reconciliation and anti-racism,” he added.

Calgary mayor Jyoti Gondek said she spoke with First Nations and Metis leaders and experts at the city’s Indigenous relations office to get advice on next steps.

Gondek said she was told that if it was a situation that arose in the Indigenous community, there would be a gathering of council and the community, there would be an indication of what happened, followed by a statement “from the person in question,” and a decision on next steps.

“It was enlightening for me to understand Indigenous ways of knowing and Indigenous ways of justice,” Gondek said. “I was also advised that it is not the mayor’s place to speak for the Indigenous community, but it is my responsibility to call out racism and it is a responsibility of our council as well.”

Gondek said McLean has been asked to sit with a circle of Indigenous elders assembled by Rose and Reg Crowshoe to “hear their truths and their experiences.”

The mayor said McLean will be required to report back to city council “with a path forward on restitution” informed and endorsed by the Indigenous elders.

Gondek then read several comments she attributed to several Indigenous people she spoke with about the situation.

Although McLean can’t be seen in either video, a photo posted by an anonymous Twitter account appears to show McLean sitting at a table with former justice minister Jonathan Denis and political strategist Craig Chandler. Denis’ law firm told Global News it had evidence the videos were doctored while Chandler has not responded to Global News’ request for comment.

Global News has been unable to verify the authenticity of the pictures or the videos, or when they were taken.

After the videos surfaced, McLean said he had “zero recollection” of the event.

The next day, McLean posted a video to his social media accounts standing with Alice Marchand, who said she is a member of the Okanagan First Nation.

McLean didn’t acknowledge the video he was being criticized for or confirm that it was him in the video, but said in the post that he sincerely apologizes for past mistakes.

Following the discussion, Calgary city council went behind closed doors Tuesday to deal with the matter of McLean stepping away from his committee duties.

City council held an unofficial but unanimous vote to recommit to past declarations against racism and to truth and reconciliation.

