2 injured in downtown London, Ont. assault, police say

A London, Ont., man is facing charges after police allege he assaulted two people and damaged property in the city’s downtown earlier this week.

On Sunday, just before 12 p.m., a man was reported to have a weapon in the area of Talbot and King streets, police say.

Police say that the man caused property damage to a business, adding that witnesses nearby tried to restrain the man until officers arrived. Two people were assaulted in the process and sustained minor injuries, police say.

The man later fled the area on foot and was arrested a short distance away without incident.

Jamal Athumani, 23, of London, has been charged with mischief under $5,000 and two counts of assault with a weapon.

He was released from custody and is expected to appear in London court at a later date.