Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

2 injured in downtown London, Ont. assault, police say

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted November 1, 2022 9:21 am
The side of a London police vehicle. View image in full screen
The side of a London police vehicle. Sawyer Bogdan / Global News

A London, Ont., man is facing charges after police allege he assaulted two people and damaged property in the city’s downtown earlier this week.

Read more: Dense fog with near-zero visibility reported around London, Ont. Tuesday

On Sunday, just before 12 p.m., a man was reported to have a weapon in the area of Talbot and King streets, police say.

Trending Now

Police say that the man caused property damage to a business, adding that witnesses nearby tried to restrain the man until officers arrived. Two people were assaulted in the process and sustained minor injuries, police say.

The man later fled the area on foot and was arrested a short distance away without incident.

Jamal Athumani, 23, of London, has been charged with mischief under $5,000 and two counts of assault with a weapon.

Story continues below advertisement

He was released from custody and is expected to appear in London court at a later date.

AssaultLondon OntarioLdnontDowntownLondon Police ServiceKing Streetproperty damageMinor Injuriestalbot streetWeapon Possessionwitnessess
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers