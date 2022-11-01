Guelph police look for suspect who tried to rob west-end store

Guelph Police Service are trying to track down a suspect following an attempted robbery at a business.
A man entered a store around 10:15 p.m. Friday in the area of Willow and Dawson roads.
Investigators say an employee was handed a threatening note from the man demanding cash.
However, the man left the business empty-handed after customers walked in.
The suspect is described as in his 20s, five feet eight inches, with a slim build and a short black beard.
He was wearing a red jacket with black and white trim, a grey hooded sweater, blue jeans, black or dark grey sneakers with orange on the soles and a black baseball cap.
Anyone with information can contact Guelph police at 519-824-1212 ext. 7388, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
