Guelph police look for suspect who tried to rob west-end store

Guelph Police Service are trying to track down a suspect following an attempted robbery at a business.

A man entered a store around 10:15 p.m. Friday in the area of Willow and Dawson roads.

Investigators say an employee was handed a threatening note from the man demanding cash.

However, the man left the business empty-handed after customers walked in.

The suspect is described as in his 20s, five feet eight inches, with a slim build and a short black beard.

He was wearing a red jacket with black and white trim, a grey hooded sweater, blue jeans, black or dark grey sneakers with orange on the soles and a black baseball cap.

Anyone with information can contact Guelph police at 519-824-1212 ext. 7388, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.