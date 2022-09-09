Police say hatchet used in robbery outside Guelph business

Send this page to someone via email

The Guelph Police Service is looking for a man accused of robbing another man with an axe.

Officers were called to a business on Wellington Street West around 6:40 Thursday night.

Investigators say a store employee noticed a man carrying some merchandise when he was approached by another man getting out of a car brandishing a hatchet.

They say the worker tried to intervene but suffered minor injuries after being dragged five feet by the fleeing vehicle.

The suspect drove off with $600 in merchandise.

Investigators are asking any witnesses to come forward by calling Guelph Police Service at 519-824-1212 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

