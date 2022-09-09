Menu

Crime

Police say hatchet used in robbery outside Guelph business

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted September 9, 2022 3:15 pm
A Guelph police cruiser. View image in full screen
A Guelph police cruiser. Matt Carty / Global Guelph

The Guelph Police Service is looking for a man accused of robbing another man with an axe.

Officers were called to a business on Wellington Street West around 6:40 Thursday night.

Investigators say a store employee noticed a man carrying some merchandise when he was approached by another man getting out of a car brandishing a hatchet.

Trending Stories

Read more: 2 Guelph, Ont. teens charged in connection with armed robbery, police say

They say the worker tried to intervene but suffered minor injuries after being dragged five feet by the fleeing vehicle.

The suspect drove off with $600 in merchandise.

Investigators are asking any witnesses to come forward by calling Guelph Police Service at 519-824-1212 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

