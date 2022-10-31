Drivers scared straight in Hudson, Que. at spooky speed trap

Send this page to someone via email

On Halloween, police west of Montreal thought it would be the perfect time to scare drivers straight with a very spooky speed trap in Hudson.

You’ve probably seen dozens of speed traps in your life, but it’s highly unlikely you’ve ever seen one operated by Pennywise the clown, or a giant banana.

“I think not a lot of kids get to do this, certainly on Halloween, so I think it’s pretty cool,” said Grade 6 student and giant banana Audrey Desautels.

At Ecole St Thomas on Main street in Hudson, Quebec provincial police unveiled the newest speed fighting tool in their arsenal.

One uses a speed-reading pole to measure how fast drivers are going, while another wears a backpack that shows their speed in real time.

“I think it’s very effective,” said Sgt. Nicole Champagne of the Sûreté du Québec. “You can see the faces on drivers when they notice their speed and when they notice that it’s a kid giving them their speed. They automatically slow down.”

According to a new CAA study, 96 per cent of Montreal drivers break the 30-km/h speed limit around school zones.

Even if people were slightly speeding, no tickets were given during the operation in Hudson.

Drivers who broke the rules, however, were given a scary warning from an officer and a student in full costume.

“I think it’s going to make it better so they don’t go as quick around schools,” said Desautels.

“The kids are happy to do it and the message will be clear also, so I think it’s a really good idea,” said Ecole St. Thomas special educator Sarah Sicard-Ladouceur.

As many prepared to hit the streets for trick or treating, police felt it was the perfect time to remind drivers to slow down.

This was not the first time the speed-reading backpacks were used in Quebec. The SQ said they got the idea from Laval police.

You can expect to see similar operations across the province in the coming months, without the Halloween costumes.