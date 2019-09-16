Quebecer caught driving 230 km/h on Hwy. 10: police
A 46-year-old Terrebonne man has had his licence suspended for seven days after police say he was caught speeding on Highway 10 in Chambly on Montreal’s South Shore.
Sûreté du Québec (SQ) officers say they caught the alleged speedster going 230 kilometres per hour in a 100-kilometre-per-hour zone at 12:30 a.m. Friday.
In addition to the licence suspension, the man received a $2,385 fine and 30 demerit points. His vehicle was also towed by police.
According to a 2018 report by Quebec provincial police, excessive speeding and distracted driving are the two main causes of deadly crashes in the province.
