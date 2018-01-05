Speed, distracted driving main cause of deadly crashes in Quebec

Excessive speeding and distracted driving are the two main causes of deadly crashes in the province, according to a report by Quebec provincial police.

In 2017, there were 244 deadly collisions, up from 240 the previous year. The number of people killed in those crashes increased by 3.5 per cent, from 260 to 269.

There were 76 speed-related road deaths last year, down from 89 in 2016.

However, speeding still accounts for nearly 30 per cent of fatal crashes, according to the report.

Distracted driving, including using a cellphone behind the wheel, overtook drunk driving when it came to road deaths.

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) reported 24 Quebecers died in accidents caused by distractions, an increase of about 50 per cent. It said more than 10,000 tickets are handed out each year to motorists using a cellphone while driving.

About nine per cent of the fatal accidents in 2017 were caused by impaired driving; more than 19 motorists were arrested per day for driving under the influence.

Most fatal collisions (63 per cent) happened between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m., with Tuesday being the deadliest day of the week. The number of young Quebecers killed in accidents spiked, though the number had been declining the last four years.

The annual report noted 57 people between the ages of 16 and 24 died on provincial roads last year, up from 39 the previous year.

Of the 57 fatalities, 15 were passengers. Among those who died, 23 were not wearing a seatbelt, which the SQ states is a drop of 50 per cent.

