Early body camera use for Saskatoon bylaw shows no decrease in incidents

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatoon’s committee on planning, development and community services received a report on the body cameras issued to the parking services operations, and gave some early findings.

The body cam program has been in the works since 2019 after a number of safety incidents were reported, and 23 cameras were purchased for front-line staff in March 2021.

Staff working in parking services issue parking tickets, deliver legal documents to initiate legal proceedings, and boot and seize vehicles.

The report from Oct. 17 showed from 2017 to August 2022, a total of 88 incidents were reported.

Of those 88 incidents, 21 required police intervention, and 23 were categorized as assaults, with one incident in 2019 requiring the hospitalization of two parking enforcement officers.

Story continues below advertisement

From January of this year to August, there were 17 incidents, five of which were categorized as assaults, and three required police response.

Read more: Guelph bylaw officers begin body camera pilot project

The report noted that there was no notable decline in incidents or officer assaults since the use of body cams, but added that a longer analysis would likely start to show a decrease.

A survey of city and parking enforcement staff showed that the majority of people wearing body cams felt safer, and supported the continued use.

The 23 body cams were bought for roughly $2,700, and other than expense more cameras, the report said there were no additional costs of having them.

It was also noted that media recorded from the body cams could be used in bylaw court to support parking offence matters, as well as any criminal matter that might be recorded during an encounter.