Politics

Ontario to release economic statement on Nov. 14, finance minister says

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 31, 2022 11:08 am
Peter Bethlenfalvy View image in full screen
Ontario Minister of Finance Peter Bethlenfalvy speaks to the media following the Speech from the Throne at Queen's Park in Toronto, on Tuesday, August 9, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Lahodynskyj

TORONTO — Ontario is set to release its fall economic statement on Nov. 14.

Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy says the province will be providing an update on its “plan to build.”

He announced last month that Ontario ended the last fiscal year with a $2.1-billion surplus, a far cry from the $33-billion deficit projected in the budget, thanks to inflation and a strong economy.

Last week, the province’s financial watchdog said it projects budget surpluses for the next five years.

Read more: Ontario economy on a ‘knife’s edge’ while government programs face underfunding, FAO says

But the Financial Accountability Office said the Progressive Conservative government is not being transparent about how it plans to spend money over the next several years.

A report from the watchdog said the government’s current spending plan contains $40 billion in program funding shortfalls over six years, though it also contains $44 billion in unallocated contingency funds.

