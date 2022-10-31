Glowsticks, name tags and route plan recommended for Halloween safety: Hamilton Police

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton Police are recommending reflective tape, glowsticks and a solid travel plan for kids trick-or-treating Monday night.

Spokesperson Const. Krista-Lee Ernst told 900 CHML’s Good Morning Hamilton that having a kids’ contact label with name, phone number and general information is also a good idea.

“If you’ve got a little one, there’s going to be at times large groups around some of these areas in these home rural areas,” Ernst said.

“Make sure that the name, phone and address are on their costume if it’s possible. We’ve all got those tags that we have to take our children’s clothing for school, so just toss it on their costume as well.”

Story continues below advertisement

Police are also recommending staying in groups of at least three, avoiding houses not well lit staying on sidewalks and mapping out a route in their tips to avoid trouble on Oct. 31.

“What route are you going to do? What road are you going to take? Have those conversations around the dinner table before they head out, set a time to meet back up and check in points with your kids,” Ernst recommended.

Story continues below advertisement

Restraint with treats is also a recommended talking point. Police say you should advise your kids not to eat any candy before they go home and parents and guardians should review their child’s collection before consumption.

“Make sure it’s in its original package,” Ernst said.

“If it looks odd, then just discard it and move on to the next.”

Other advice includes wearing costumes and shoes that fit properly to avoid tripping, and ensuring kids can see clearly, possibly using face paint instead of an actual mask.

In addition, make sure costume props don’t have sharp edges so as not to be hazardous to others.

Environment Canada says trick-or-treaters can expect a cloudy night with on-and-off showers and a temperature around 13 C.

The weather agency also says fog patches could develop later in the evening with visibility low.

They also recommend flashlights or wearing reflective clothing, in addition to an umbrella or a rain jacket.