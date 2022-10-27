Halloween 2022: Here are the Hamilton-area homes frightening residents and sightseers

Send this page to someone via email

A Hamilton-area parent resource outlet has found some 60-plus front yards decked out with ghoulish goodies and spine-tingling sights ahead of Halloween.

Active Parents’ annual ‘Best Decorated’ Halloween homes map is once again providing a guide for sightseers with an appetite for the “scariest, spookiest and downright fangtasic” houses in Burlington, Oakville and Hamilton.

Amber Rohal, owner and curator for activeparents.ca, says it’s fun for the whole family and it costs next to nothing.

“You don’t need a schedule or a timeframe,” Rohal told Global News.

View image in full screen Homes on Somerset Avenue in Hamilton and Edinburgh Drive in Burlington decorated for Halloween 2022. Active Parents

“You can go during the after school hours. You can go at night after dinner.”

Must-see homes include a yard on Crosthwaite Avenue North, a skeleton party on 89 Somerset, as well as a ‘Clean & Scream’ drive thru haunted car wash in Stoney Creek.

Rohal recommends if you decide to embark on a tour of the homes, bring non-perishable food with you in case the home is requesting donations for the local food bank.

“It’s a great idea to keep a bag of donations ready in your car or wagon as you head out,” she said.

Etiquette includes keeping your distance from others, letting kids go first in a line, and not standing in front of a home for too long.

“Remember, these a private residences with weeks of hard work put into them, so please don’t walk on the lawns or driveways unless you’re specifically told it’s okay,” Rohal said.

“Also, electrical wires and tie downs aren’t easy to spot in the dark and safety for all is important.”

Downtown Hamilton 'Spooktacular' at Gore Park

If your loved ones are seeking a family friendly event and a “scare”, the Downtown Hamilton BIA’s “Halloween Spooktacular” is on Friday, October 28th from 5 p.m – 8 p.m.

A completely free affair features a hay maze, prize wheel, fun house, stilt walking characters, face painting, photo booth and pumpkin decorating.

Costumes are encouraged, but not required.

Westfield Heritage Village Pumpkin Party

Westfield’s Halloween Pumpkin Party is brand new all ages event featuring Halloween-themed games, a scarecrow walk, crafts, and a scavenger hunt.

The village’s barn will be filled with glowing carved pumpkins while the Copetown Lions food truck will be on location near the gift shop, general store and pumpkin parlour.

The event goes Saturday October 29 and Sunday, October 30 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Young and old are encouraged to come dressed in their favourite costumes.

Reservations for a 2-hour time slot are required which includes parking and can be booked through the Hamilton Conservation Authority.