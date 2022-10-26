After Halloween is over, compost or cook those pumpkins: RDCO

Halloween is nearing, but it won’t be long before the age-old question arises: What to do with your pumpkin(s)?
While sending it to the landfill is one option, cooking and composting are also good choices.
“Pumpkins are great to add to your composter because they’re high in nitrogen,” said Rae Stewart of the Regional District of Central Okanagan (RDCO).
“If you cut them into small pieces and add some fall leaves, they will break down much faster than leaving them whole. By next spring, you’ll have a great, nutrient-rich soil amendment to add to your garden or lawn.”
If you don’t compost, the pumpkins can be placed into curbside yard-waste carts. The RDCO says yard-waste collection runs until the end of December.
And if your pumpkin manages to survive Halloween unscathed, the RDCO says to consider cooking options.
“When toasted or baked, pumpkins can be rich in potassium and protein,” says the RDCO.
Other cooking options for pumpkins include making pumpkin spice lattes and turning it into a short-term planter.
On a continued Halloween note, the RDCO said while candy wrappers can’t be placed in recycling carts, they can be returned to a recycling depot as part of the flexible packaging recycling program.
For more information on composting, yard waste or recycling collection programs, visit the RDCO’s website.
