Crime

Police charge man with 2nd-degree murder in relation to East Village fatal assault

By Jessika Guse Global News
Posted October 31, 2022 11:01 am
Calgary police were called around 1:20 a.m. on Oct. 25, 2022 to the Superstore stairs in East Village for reports of a man in medical distress who later died of his injuries at the scene. View image in full screen
Calgary police were called around 1:20 a.m. on Oct. 25, 2022 to the Superstore stairs in East Village for reports of a man in medical distress who later died of his injuries at the scene. Global News

Police have made an arrest following the death of a man in East Village.

Around 1:20 a.m. on Oct. 25, police were called to the 400 block of 6 Avenue Southeast for reports of a man in medical distress on the sidewalk.

The man, whom police later identified as 27-year-old David Kendall Williams, was transported to hospital, where he later died.

Read more: Calgary police ask public for help identifying person of interest in East Village death

Williams’ death was the city’s 23rd homicide of the year.

In a news release on Saturday, police said Raven Big Sorrel Horse, 22, of Calgary was charged with second-degree murder in relation to the fatal assault.

The 22-year-old will appear in court on Thursday.

