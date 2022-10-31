Police charge man with 2nd-degree murder in relation to East Village fatal assault

Police have made an arrest following the death of a man in East Village.
Around 1:20 a.m. on Oct. 25, police were called to the 400 block of 6 Avenue Southeast for reports of a man in medical distress on the sidewalk.
The man, whom police later identified as 27-year-old David Kendall Williams, was transported to hospital, where he later died.
Williams’ death was the city’s 23rd homicide of the year.
In a news release on Saturday, police said Raven Big Sorrel Horse, 22, of Calgary was charged with second-degree murder in relation to the fatal assault.
The 22-year-old will appear in court on Thursday.
