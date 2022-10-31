Menu

Crime

Calgary police investigate reports of gunfire exchange between vehicles downtown

By Jessika Guse Global News
Posted October 31, 2022 8:24 am
Calgary police blocked off 4th street between 4 Avenue and 5 Avenue after reports of a gunfire exchange on Oct. 31, 2022. View image in full screen
Calgary police blocked off 4th street between 4 Avenue and 5 Avenue after reports of a gunfire exchange on Oct. 31, 2022. Global News

A gunfire exchange between two vehicles sent Calgary police to the downtown core early Monday.

Around 2:30 a.m., police said they received reports of gunfire between a white and black SUV.

A short while later, police closed off 4 Street SW between 4 Avenue and 5 Avenue, though it has since been reopened.

It’s unknown if any other vehicles were involved.

Officers are now looking for witnesses who were in the area.

No victims were reported, police said.

Calgary crimeCalgary Police ServiceCalgary PoliceCPSCalgary ShootingDowntown shootingCalgary Downtown Shooting4th Street4th street shooting
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

