Calgary police investigate reports of gunfire exchange between vehicles downtown

A gunfire exchange between two vehicles sent Calgary police to the downtown core early Monday.

Around 2:30 a.m., police said they received reports of gunfire between a white and black SUV.

A short while later, police closed off 4 Street SW between 4 Avenue and 5 Avenue, though it has since been reopened.

It’s unknown if any other vehicles were involved.

Officers are now looking for witnesses who were in the area.

No victims were reported, police said.