As crowds return, here’s how to have a safe Halloween in B.C.

As eager trick-or-treaters around the world wait for the sun to set on October 31, there are a number of different precautionary steps you can take before heading out on Halloween to ensure a safe evening for everyone.

For the past several years, Halloween has looked a little different due to the pandemic, but with all restrictions in B.C. lifted, those in search of sweet treats are expected to be out in droves.

“We haven’t seen that in a couple years, so I think kids are going to be extra excited and we’re going to see just a little more people out,” explained Ambulance Paramedics of BC’s president, Troy Clifford.

According to Clifford, Halloween is typically a busy night for first responders, but safety measures like wearing reflective clothing or not wearing a face mask can help.

“Being aware of the surroundings and know the areas you’re going to — crosswalks and traffic and that sort of stuff,” said Clifford.

“There are a lot of vehicles out, so make sure you have adults or guardians with you.”

Drivers on Halloween night may notice a spike in pedestrians, so should slow down or stay home.

“If you don’t need to be out on the road, don’t,” said Clifford.

There is some good news in terms of the forecast across the Okanagan — those dressing up shouldn’t need an umbrella.

“As of right now, the conditions across the Okanagan are looking favourable,” said Global meteorologist, Yvonne Schalle.

“Keep in mind through the day, though, of a few isolated showers and the winds do pick up — sustained at 30 and gusts up to 50 kilometres per hour. As we get in towards the trick-or-treating hours, there looks to be cloud cover, so you may want to grab a few layers as we’ll have temperatures between four and six degrees.”

B.C.’s public safety minister is also reminding people to check their candy bags when they get home for any cannabis products that may have wound up in the wrong hands.

“We count on parents and all those who choose to consume cannabis to help keep kids safe. Illegal cannabis often comes in bright and colourful packaging designed to look like popular candy that kids love to get this time of year,” explained public safety minister, Mike Farnworth.

“It is also important to remember that legal cannabis products can still be attractive to children, and it’s crucial for people to put away, lock up, and safely store any cannabis products they may have been using, especially edible varieties that could look enticing to young children.”