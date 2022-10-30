As trick-or-treaters return, Halloween candy prices reportedly higher

Send this page to someone via email

Thirty-six hours before kids go door-to-door with costumes and pillowcases in hand, candy shoppers may have been starved for prices similar to 2021.

According to the U.S Bureau of Labor Statistics, the price of candy has rocketed 13 per cent over the past year, making it the largest increase ever year-over-year.

“Expectations are high, despite the fact that Halloween falls on a Monday this year,” said Janet Music, research associate at Dalhousie University’s Agri-Food Analytics Lab, in a release.

“This is likely since it is the first Halloween in three years with limited public health restrictions. Most Canadians are expecting a somewhat normal Halloween when anticipating trick-or-treating traffic.”

A HelloSafe study found that Canadians are expected to spend more on treats this year than last, though only 37 per cent of Canadians expect more trick-or-treaters, according to the Agri-Food Analytics Lab.

“A total of 57.9 per cent of Canadians are expecting about the same number of trick-or-treaters as last year,” noted the lab’s release.

“In 2021, 38.9 per cent of Canadians said that they saw an increase in the number of trick-or-treaters compared to 2020.”