Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

As trick-or-treaters return, Halloween candy prices reportedly higher

By Zack Power Global News
Posted October 30, 2022 4:30 pm
Click to play video: 'Price of Halloween treats increasing'
Price of Halloween treats increasing
WATCH: As children prepare to go door to door for Halloween, shoppers are going door to door now looking for a bargain. But as Zack Power reports, shoppers are noticing the price of Halloween treats has gone up.

Thirty-six hours before kids go door-to-door with costumes and pillowcases in hand, candy shoppers may have been starved for prices similar to 2021.

According to the U.S Bureau of Labor Statistics, the price of candy has rocketed 13 per cent over the past year, making it the largest increase ever year-over-year.

“Expectations are high, despite the fact that Halloween falls on a Monday this year,” said Janet Music, research associate at Dalhousie University’s Agri-Food Analytics Lab, in a release.

“This is likely since it is the first Halloween in three years with limited public health restrictions. Most Canadians are expecting a somewhat normal Halloween when anticipating trick-or-treating traffic.”

Trending Now

Read more: ‘Everyone’s nervous,’ as Canada faces hot inflation, rising rates: experts

Story continues below advertisement

A HelloSafe study found that Canadians are expected to spend more on treats this year than last, though only 37 per cent of Canadians expect more trick-or-treaters, according to the Agri-Food Analytics Lab.

“A total of 57.9 per cent of Canadians are expecting about the same number of trick-or-treaters as last year,” noted the lab’s release.

“In 2021, 38.9 per cent of Canadians said that they saw an increase in the number of trick-or-treaters compared to 2020.”

HalloweeninflationFood PricesTrick or TreatCandyHalloween Candyrising food pricesAgri-Food Analytics Labhalloween candy prices
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers