Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

B.C. minister warns parents of possible cannabis products among Halloween candy

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted October 29, 2022 5:11 pm
The B.C. government is urging parents to check their children's candy before it is eaten. View image in full screen
The B.C. government is urging parents to check their children's candy before it is eaten. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Dan Goodman

B.C. parents are being warned to be on the lookout for unwanted surprises in their children’s candy bags.

The B.C. government is alerting the public to watch out for cannabis mix-ups in the Halloween treat bowl.

Read more: Choice of Halloween candy matters, say experts. Here’s why

“Illegal cannabis often comes in bright and colourful packaging designed to look like popular candy that kids love to get this time of year,” said Mike Farnworth, B.C. Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General.

“It is also important to remember that legal cannabis products can still be attractive to children, and it’s critical for people to put away, lock up and safely store any cannabis products they may have been using — especially edible varieties that could look enticing to young children.”

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Fireworks are a Halloween tradition in B.C., but many cities regulate them

Parents are urged to check their child’s candy before consumption and those who use cannabis products are asked to make sure they don’t accidentally hand out the drug as the packaging tends to be similar to classic candy.

In British Columbia, only adults 19 and older may purchase, possess and consume non-medical cannabis products.

Click to play video: 'Gardening Tips: Tropical plants to decorate with for Halloween'
Gardening Tips: Tropical plants to decorate with for Halloween
Related News
VancouverCannabisHalloweenBCMetro VancouverBC governmentMike FarnworthVancouver halloweencannabis candyBC Halloweencannabis childrencannabis halloween candy
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers