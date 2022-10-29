B.C. minister warns parents of possible cannabis products among Halloween candy

Send this page to someone via email

B.C. parents are being warned to be on the lookout for unwanted surprises in their children’s candy bags.

The B.C. government is alerting the public to watch out for cannabis mix-ups in the Halloween treat bowl.

“Illegal cannabis often comes in bright and colourful packaging designed to look like popular candy that kids love to get this time of year,” said Mike Farnworth, B.C. Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General.

“It is also important to remember that legal cannabis products can still be attractive to children, and it’s critical for people to put away, lock up and safely store any cannabis products they may have been using — especially edible varieties that could look enticing to young children.”

Story continues below advertisement

Parents are urged to check their child’s candy before consumption and those who use cannabis products are asked to make sure they don’t accidentally hand out the drug as the packaging tends to be similar to classic candy.

In British Columbia, only adults 19 and older may purchase, possess and consume non-medical cannabis products.