6-year-old boy from Miami found safe in Moncton, N.B.

Send this page to someone via email

Authorities in New Brunswick say a missing six-year-old boy who triggered an Amber Alert in Florida has been found “safe and sound” in Moncton.

RCMP New Brunswick tweeted that the boy had been located Sunday.

“The 45-year-old man sought in the investigation was arrested without incident at a business on Plaza Boulevard in Moncton and is currently in police custody,” RCMP said.

“The 68-year-old woman, who was also sought in the investigation, was arrested without incident on Village-Des-Cormier Road in Saint-Paul and is currently in police custody.”

On October 30, 2022, the 6-year-old boy from Miami, Florida, who was reported missing to the Miami-Dade Police Department on August 27, 2022, has been located safe and sound in Moncton, N.B. — RCMP New Brunswick (@RCMPNB) October 30, 2022

Story continues below advertisement

Jorge (JoJo) Morales was last seen on Aug. 27 at his residence in Miami. According to a release from the Miami-Dade Police Department last month, Jorge was picked up that morning by his paternal grandmother “in accordance with a court time-sharing order.”

The father, 45-year-old Jorge Gabriel Morales, reportedly failed to return the child, violating the court order. The child’s mother then contacted the police to report the incident.

His father and grandmother, Lilliam Pena Morales, were wanted in connection with his disappearance and are facing charges of interference of custody and concealing a minor contrary to a court order.

The FBI offered a $10,000 reward for Jorge’s safe return and believed the boy was in eastern Canada.

Last week, video footage was released showing the boy at a Walgreens store in Maine shortly after his disappearance.

Some of Jorge’s belongings were also reportedly found in Maine, close to the Canada-US border, at the end of August.