Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Perspectives

Inaugural Black Women’s Business Network Expo shines light on entrepreneurs

By Amy Judd & Julia Foy Global News
Posted October 30, 2022 3:06 pm
Click to play video: 'Reducing barriers faced by Black women entrepreneurs'
Reducing barriers faced by Black women entrepreneurs
Creating a business is no easy feat at the best of times and on Saturday, a brand new business expo was launched with the goal of lowering the barriers faced by Black women entrepreneurs. Julia Foy reports.

A business expo was held Saturday in Vancouver to highlight Black women entrepreneurs.

Dozens of women business owners took part in the inaugural Black Women’s Business Network Expo.

“Many of them are here because they are pursuing their passions,” Pasima Sule, the executive director of the expo told Global News.

“It’s not just a side hustle. Its dreams they’ve had, (they’ve) nurtured them… and they’re building those dreams. They’re making those dreams become a reality.”

Click to play video: 'Black women still underrepresented in B.C. tech sector'
Black women still underrepresented in B.C. tech sector

Sule created the network when she realized there were many creative and talented women in her community who needed to be seen by a wider audience.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

“We’re creating a space for these women to connect with one another and also meet other people that might take them to the next level.”

Rosalind Ononeze is a real estate consultant and she said she wanted to take part in the expo to try and inspire other women to get into the industry.

“I would say that 99 per cent of the rooms I walk into, I am the only black person. Not the mention black female. So there isn’t any representation of ourselves out there.”

Click to play video: 'Black Business Summit connects entrepreneurs'
Black Business Summit connects entrepreneurs

The expo was sponsored, in part, by the UBC Alumni Association and workshops were held to outline funding and help available from the Canadian government.

The Black Women Business Network also welcomes companies that want to support women through mentorship or partnership.

Advertisement
Women in businessBlack Women Business NetworkBC women in businessBlack Women Business Network BCBlack women in businessBlack women in business BCBlack Women's Business Network Expo
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers