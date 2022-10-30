Inaugural Black Women’s Business Network Expo shines light on entrepreneurs

Send this page to someone via email

A business expo was held Saturday in Vancouver to highlight Black women entrepreneurs.

Dozens of women business owners took part in the inaugural Black Women’s Business Network Expo.

“Many of them are here because they are pursuing their passions,” Pasima Sule, the executive director of the expo told Global News.

“It’s not just a side hustle. Its dreams they’ve had, (they’ve) nurtured them… and they’re building those dreams. They’re making those dreams become a reality.”

Sule created the network when she realized there were many creative and talented women in her community who needed to be seen by a wider audience.

“We’re creating a space for these women to connect with one another and also meet other people that might take them to the next level.”

Rosalind Ononeze is a real estate consultant and she said she wanted to take part in the expo to try and inspire other women to get into the industry.

“I would say that 99 per cent of the rooms I walk into, I am the only black person. Not the mention black female. So there isn’t any representation of ourselves out there.”

The expo was sponsored, in part, by the UBC Alumni Association and workshops were held to outline funding and help available from the Canadian government.

The Black Women Business Network also welcomes companies that want to support women through mentorship or partnership.