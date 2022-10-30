Menu

Crime

Toronto police search for man on bike in relation to sexual assault investigation

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted October 30, 2022 11:43 am
Toronto police are searching for a man in relation to a sexual assault investigation. View image in full screen
Toronto police are searching for a man in relation to a sexual assault investigation. TPS/Handout

Police say they are investigating the sexual assault of a 19-year-old woman after she got off a Toronto bus.

Toronto police said the incident was reported in the Pharmacy Avenue and Corinthian Boulevard area on Wednesday, at around 7:30 p.m.

A 19-year-old woman was travelling on the 167A bus from Don Mills Subway Station and exited at the same stop as the suspect, police said.

Read more: Toronto police charge man with sexual assault

The suspect allegedly followed the woman on his bike and sexually assaulted her. Police said that the woman fled the area, but the suspect followed her on foot and sexually assaulted her again.

Police said they were searching for a five-foot-nine-inches tall man aged between 18 and 20 years old.

He was wearing a dark skinny jacket and riding a dark mountain bike, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police or Crime Stoppers.

