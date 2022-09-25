Toronto police charge man with sexual assault

Send this page to someone via email

Police have arrested a man wanted in relation with a sexual assault investigation in Toronto.

Toronto police issued a plea for information on Saturday afternoon relating to an alleged incident on Friday morning.

Police said the incident was reported in the area of Bay Street and Queen Street West at around 3 a.m. on Friday. Officers alleged a man sexually assaulted a woman before fleeing the scene.

On Sunday, Toronto police said they had arrested 26-year-old Mashrur Hossain and charged him with sexual assault.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.