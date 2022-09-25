Menu

Crime

Toronto police charge man with sexual assault

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted September 25, 2022 4:32 pm
A Toronto police cruiser. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. Global News

Police have arrested a man wanted in relation with a sexual assault investigation in Toronto.

Toronto police issued a plea for information on Saturday afternoon relating to an alleged incident on Friday morning.

Police said the incident was reported in the area of Bay Street and Queen Street West at around 3 a.m. on Friday. Officers alleged a man sexually assaulted a woman before fleeing the scene.

Read more: Man wanted after alleged sexual assault in downtown Toronto, police say

On Sunday, Toronto police said they had arrested 26-year-old Mashrur Hossain and charged him with sexual assault.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

