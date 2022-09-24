Menu

Crime

Man wanted after alleged sexual assault in downtown Toronto, police say

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted September 24, 2022 11:26 am
Police are searching for a man wanted in connection with an incident in the Queen and Bay streets area. View image in full screen
Police are searching for a man wanted in connection with an incident in the Queen and Bay streets area. TPS/Handout

Police are searching for a man after he allegedly sexually assaulted a woman in downtown Toronto during the early hours of Friday morning.

Toronto police said the incident was reported in the area of Bay Street and Queen Street West at around 3 a.m. on Friday.

Trending Stories

Officers alleged a man sexually assaulted a woman before fleeing the scene.

Read more: Woman allegedly sexually assaulted while out for morning jog, Toronto police say

He is described as clean-shaven with short, black hair. He wore a dark jacket, dark pants and black shoes, police said.

An image was released.

