Man wanted after alleged sexual assault in downtown Toronto, police say

Police are searching for a man after he allegedly sexually assaulted a woman in downtown Toronto during the early hours of Friday morning.

Toronto police said the incident was reported in the area of Bay Street and Queen Street West at around 3 a.m. on Friday.

Officers alleged a man sexually assaulted a woman before fleeing the scene.

He is described as clean-shaven with short, black hair. He wore a dark jacket, dark pants and black shoes, police said.

An image was released.