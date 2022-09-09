Woman allegedly sexually assaulted while out for morning jog, Toronto police say

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say a woman reported that she was allegedly sexually assaulted when she went out for morning jog.

Police said the incident happened at around 7 a.m. on Sunday in the Don Mills Road and Sheppard Avenue East area.

A woman was jogging in the area when a man went up to the woman striking a conversation to ask for directions, police said.

The man then allegedly sexually assaulted her, officers said.

Police said the man is described as about 18 to 20 years old, around five foot seven with a skinny build, and is clean shaven. He was wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt with his hood on, and long dark pants.

He was also on a dark coloured bicycle with small wheels and lettering on the seat, police added.

Investigators said they believe that there may be more victims and are asking anyone to come forward.