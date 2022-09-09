Menu

Crime

Woman allegedly sexually assaulted while out for morning jog, Toronto police say

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted September 9, 2022 1:36 pm
The Toronto Police Services emblem is photographed during a press conference at TPS headquarters in Toronto on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. View image in full screen
The Toronto Police Services emblem is photographed during a press conference at TPS headquarters in Toronto on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

Toronto police say a woman reported that she was allegedly sexually assaulted when she went out for morning jog.

Police said the incident happened at around 7 a.m. on Sunday in the Don Mills Road and Sheppard Avenue East area.

A woman was jogging in the area when a man went up to the woman striking a conversation to ask for directions, police said.

The man then allegedly sexually assaulted her, officers said.

Read more: Road closures, increased police presence planned for downtown Toronto this weekend

Police said the man is described as about 18 to 20 years old, around five foot seven with a skinny build, and is clean shaven. He was wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt with his hood on, and long dark pants.

He was also on a dark coloured bicycle with small wheels and lettering on the seat, police added.

Investigators said they believe that there may be more victims and are asking anyone to come forward.

