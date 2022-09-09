Road closures, increased police presence planned for downtown Toronto this weekend

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police said there will be an “increased visible presence” in the city’s downtown core and around major venues this weekend.

The force said the increased presence will help “ensure public safety and facilitate the safe movement of traffic.”

“Thousands of people will be attending events across the city and the Service is expecting increased activity in the evening and early-morning hours at restaurants and nightclubs,” police said in a news release.

“The Service will have dedicated resources in the downtown core, the entertainment district, Ontario Place and the waterfront area to maintain public safety and to mitigate traffic flow challenges.”

According to police, there will be several lane closures and changes to accommodate for the Rolling Loud international music festival scheduled to take place at Ontario Place between Sept. 9 and Sept. 11.

Officers said three eastbound lanes on Lake Shore Boulevard will be closed between British Columbia Road and Strachan Avenue. Officers said traffic will be diverted onto British Columbia Road.

The force said Lake Shore Boulevard westbound will also be reduced from three lanes to two between Strachan Avenue to British Columbia Road.

“The curb lane will be allocated for pedestrians/cyclists and they are reminded to please obey the rules of the road,” the release read. “There will be increased traffic and pedestrian congestion in and around Ontario Place, including on walking and biking paths. Please plan your visit accordingly.”

There will also be a number of closures due to the Toronto International Film Festival, which is taking place at several venues in the downtown area.

Police said King Street West will be closed from York Street to Spadina Avenue and Richmond Street will be closed from John Street to Widmer Street.

Officers said drivers should “expect increased pedestrian activity” along King Street West throughout the weekend.

“Concerts are also being held over the weekend at Scotiabank Arena and many people will be participating in several scheduled charity walks and runs,” police said. “There are also several demonstrations taking place across Toronto this weekend.”

