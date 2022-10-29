Edmonton organization raises funds for treatment centre expansion

Send this page to someone via email

An Edmonton organization is raising funds to support people that experienced trauma and sexual assault as children.

The ninth annual Little Warriors Be Brave luncheon is raising funds for day-to-day operations, plus a major expansion of the treatment centre.

“The Little Warriors Be Brave Ranch is a specialized, intensive, trauma-informed evidence place treatment centre,” explained the ranch’s founder, Glori Meldrum.

“We are building a new treatment centre for adults that have been sexually abused when they were kids…like me. I never got any help. And now we are going to build a facility that survivors will come to from around the world.”

Meldrum grew up in the Maritimes, and wants the feel of the new centre to reflect that culture.

“If you walk on the street in the Maritimes, people will be like, ‘do you wanna come (for) dinner?’ I want that kind of a feel,” she explained.

The new centre, which will be called Our Lighthouse: Find Your Way Home is set to be completed in 24 months. The 36,000-square-foot space will have 40 beds for patients, and a three-story building with another 40 beds will be added to the Be Brave Ranch.

The additional beds will allow the centre to support more adolescents and adults than they are currently able to accommodate.

“Right now, we probably have about four times the amount of adolescent referrals than we can manage,” said Dr. Wanda Polzinholman, Little Warrior clinical director.

The organization, which receives zero government funding, is now looking for donations to fund its $20 million expansion.

“Let’s come together, let’s lead from love,” said Meldrum. “Whether you have five bucks or you can volunteer or you have $10 million – please help us.”

— With files from Ciara Yaschuk, Global News