Edmonton’s Little Warriors marks 10-year anniversary with launch of new programs

A world-renowned organization in Edmonton is celebrating a decade of changing lives.

Little Warriors has been committed to the prevention and treatment of child sexual abuse for the past 10 years.

In 2014, it opened the Be Brave Ranch — a live-in treatment facility for kids who have been sexually assaulted.

On Thursday, the organization unveiled the new awareness campaign Help Me Too, which was inspired by the #MeToo movement.

“The majority of sexual assaults is actually against children and we didn’t want them to be forgotten in that movement,” Little Warriors founder Glori Meldrum said.

“It’s a great movement, but we’re just putting a twist on it, to say help me too, I’m a kid, help me as well.”

The organization also recently added programs specifically for teenage girls and their families.

“Besides the eight to 12 program for boys and girls that we have, the majority of other requests that we’re getting were for 13- to 16-year-old girls, so it was about demand,” Meldrum said.

Meldrum said the organization continues to operate without any government funding, but it’s focusing on “healing kids one kid at a time.”

A University of Alberta study found post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) was reduced by 75 per cent among the roughly 150 kids who have gone through the Be Brave Ranch.