Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Pedestrian hit by truck in Toronto’s Bathurst, Dupont area: police

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted October 29, 2022 12:03 pm
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

A man in his 60s was left with serious injuries after he was hit by a truck in Toronto on Friday evening, police say.

In a tweet, Toronto police said they received reports of a collision in the area of Bathurst and Dupont streets at around 7:50 p.m.

Read more: Cyclist rushed to trauma centre after Brampton collision

Police said a pedestrian was hit by a truck and taken to hospital by paramedics. The driver of the truck remained at the scene.

Trending Now

Toronto paramedics told Global News they transported a man in his 60s to a trauma centre with serious injuries.

Advertisement
Toronto PoliceTPSToronto ParamedicsToronto CollisionBathurst StreetToronto pedestrianDupont Street
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers