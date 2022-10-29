Pedestrian hit by truck in Toronto’s Bathurst, Dupont area: police

A man in his 60s was left with serious injuries after he was hit by a truck in Toronto on Friday evening, police say.
In a tweet, Toronto police said they received reports of a collision in the area of Bathurst and Dupont streets at around 7:50 p.m.
Police said a pedestrian was hit by a truck and taken to hospital by paramedics. The driver of the truck remained at the scene.
Toronto paramedics told Global News they transported a man in his 60s to a trauma centre with serious injuries.
