Pedestrian hit by truck in Toronto’s Bathurst, Dupont area: police

A man in his 60s was left with serious injuries after he was hit by a truck in Toronto on Friday evening, police say.

In a tweet, Toronto police said they received reports of a collision in the area of Bathurst and Dupont streets at around 7:50 p.m.

Police said a pedestrian was hit by a truck and taken to hospital by paramedics. The driver of the truck remained at the scene.

Toronto paramedics told Global News they transported a man in his 60s to a trauma centre with serious injuries.

COLLISION:

Bathurst St + Dupont St

7:53pm

– Reports that a pedestrian was hit by a truck

– Pedestrian has been transported to hospital by Medics

– Any witnesses contact @TrafficServices 416-808-1900

ROAD CLOSURE: Dupont and S/B Bathurst are blocked @TTCnotices#GO2101830

^lb — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) October 29, 2022